‘Kalki 2898 AD’ locks release date; film to entertain audience from June last week

Fans of Indian cinema are in for a treat as the highly-anticipated sci-fi extravaganza, "Kalki 2898 AD," gears up for its worldwide release on June 27, 2024. The film, boasting a stellar ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, has set the stage for a cinematic spectacle like never before.



The announcement of the release date, made today, has sent waves of excitement across social media platforms, with fans eagerly counting down the days to witness this groundbreaking cinematic event. The film, helmed by director Nag Ashwin, promises to redefine the genre of science fiction with its compelling storyline and visual effects.

A recent sneak peek into the world of "Kalki 2898 AD" through a character reveal featuring Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama has left audiences awestruck. The video showcased the legendary actor's stunning de-aging transformation, offering a glimpse into the immersive and captivating universe of the film.

With a blend of languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English, "Kalki 2898 AD" is poised to appeal to audiences across the country, making it a true pan-India cinematic experience. Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year, promising a spellbinding journey through time and space.

As anticipation reaches fever pitch, fans eagerly await the release of "Kalki 2898 AD," which is poised to revolutionize the sci-fi genre in Indian cinema. With its powerhouse cast, visionary director, and cutting-edge visual effects, the film is set to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression for years to come.