Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Sci-Fi Extravaganza Faces Release Date Uncertainty

Sci-fi fans and moviegoers alike have been eagerly awaiting the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a high-octane fantasy film starring Bollywood A-listers Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Promising a unique blend of action, mythology, and cutting-edge special effects, the film is poised to be a landmark production for Indian cinema.

Originally slated for a January 2024 release, Kalki 2898 AD was postponed due to the extensive visual effects (VFX) required to create its futuristic world. Now, it seems the film might face another hurdle on its journey to the big screen.

The upcoming general elections in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, scheduled for May 2024, have thrown a potential wrench into the release plans. Telangana, known to be a strong market for Prabhas's films, could see a dip in moviegoing due to election campaigning and related activities. To maximize ticket sales and reach the widest audience possible, the filmmakers might be considering a strategic shift in the release date.

Kalki 2898 AD boasts a hefty budget exceeding 600 crore rupees, reflecting the grandeur of its vision. The film's VFX are being meticulously crafted by a team of experts from India and abroad. Adding to the excitement, the movie features futuristic vehicles designed in collaboration with Mahindra, a leading Indian automotive manufacturer. Filming locations range from the iconic Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad to the picturesque landscapes of Italy.

With so much anticipation surrounding the project, all eyes are now on Vyjayanthi Films, the production company behind Kalki 2898 AD. Fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding the film's release date.