Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' Blockbuster Completes 50 Days in Theaters

‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ the mythological and fictional thriller directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Pan India superstar Prabhas, has made significant waves in the film industry. Released globally on June 27, the film has amassed over Rs 1100 crores at the box office, cementing its status as a massive hit and adding another blockbuster to Prabhas's illustrious career.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone as the heroine, alongside legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Mrinal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salmaan also delivered standout performances. Renowned director SS Rajamouli and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also made notable contributions to the project.

On August 15, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ celebrated its 50-day milestone with a grand event at Sandhya Theater in RTC Road, Hyderabad. The film's team, led by director Nag Ashwin, joined fans and theater management in a jubilant celebration. The event featured a special poster release, a large cake-cutting ceremony, and enthusiastic fan interactions, with numerous photos and videos from the event circulating on social media.

The success of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has led to exciting news about its future. Producer Ashwinidat, known for his high-budget productions under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner, has announced that a second part of the movie is in the works. Fans can look forward to the continuation of this epic saga, with production set to begin soon.

As anticipation builds, fans are eagerly awaiting news about the film's OTT release. Advertisements suggest that ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ may begin streaming on Amazon Prime starting August 23. However, as of now, no official confirmation has been made regarding the OTT release.