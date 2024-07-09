Live
- Ajit Pawar launches Assembly campaign with Siddhivinayak temple visit
- Youth dies days after release from police custody, protests erupt in Bengal's Dholahat
- Heavy rains lead to severe flooding in Udupi
- Shivanna offers condolences, financial aid to families of road accident victims
- 'Looking like he never left': De Minaur 'not surprised' to see Djokovic's firing at Wimbledon post surgery
- Aim to make India third-largest economy in my third term: PM Modi
- Maha to enact legislation for regulation of govt, private pathology labs with stringent provisions
- Wealth management platform Dezerv raises $32 mn led by Premji Invest
- Court takes cognizance of ED's complaint filed against CM Kejriwal, AAP
- Punjab CM gives Rs 1 cr compensation to kin of farmer killed at Punjab-Haryana border
Just In
Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas-starrer Maintains Its Dominance, Crosses Rs 900 Crore Worldwide
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ earns Rs. 521.4 crore in India, crosses Rs. 900 crore worldwide by day 12. A blockbuster with Rs. 63.63 crore profit and strong language-wise collections.
‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ the highly anticipated sci-fi epic starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, has continued its triumphant march at the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this visually stunning film has captivated audiences across India and beyond, reflecting in its impressive box office numbers.
On its 12th day since release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ added another feather to its cap by collecting a commendable Rs. 11.35 crore net in India. This solidifies its position as a box office powerhouse, maintaining strong momentum well into its second week.
Language-wise Breakdown:
The film's collections on the 12th day highlight its widespread appeal across different regions:
Telugu: Rs. 3.5 crore
Tamil: Rs. 7 lakh
Hindi: Rs. 6.5 crore
Kannada: Rs. 15 lakh
Malayalam: Rs. 5 lakh
Cumulative Collections:
Cumulatively, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed an impressive Rs. 521.4 crore from its theatrical run in India alone by the end of its 12th day. Here's a breakdown of the cumulative collections by language:
Telugu: Rs. 249.05 crore
Tamil: Rs. 30.5 crore
Hindi: Rs. 218.9 crore
Kannada: Rs. 4.15 crore
Malayalam: Rs. 18.8 crore
Internationally, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed Rs. 900 crore in worldwide box office collections, underscoring its global appeal and success. Analysts predict that the film is on track to surpass Rs. 950 crore by its 12th day, demonstrating its massive commercial viability and audience resonance.
With a break-even target of Rs. 372 crore, Kalki 2898 AD has already secured a substantial profit margin of Rs. 63.63 crore. Industry experts speculate that the film could potentially achieve Rs. 80 to 100 crore in profit by the end of its theatrical run, reaffirming its status as a blockbuster.
Since its release on June 27, Kalki 2898 AD has consistently shattered box office records:
Day 1: Rs. 95.3 crore
Day 2: Rs. 59.3 crore
Day 3 (First Weekend): Rs. 66.2 crore
Maintaining strong with Rs. 34.15 crore (Monday), Rs. 27.05 crore (Tuesday), Rs. 22.7 crore (Wednesday), Rs. 21.8 crore (Thursday), and Rs. 16.9 crore (Friday). In the second weekend, it earned Rs. 34.15 crore on Saturday) and Rs. 44.35 crore on Sunday.