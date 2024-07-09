Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas-starrer Maintains Its Dominance, Crosses Rs 900 Crore Worldwide

‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ the highly anticipated sci-fi epic starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, has continued its triumphant march at the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this visually stunning film has captivated audiences across India and beyond, reflecting in its impressive box office numbers.

On its 12th day since release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ added another feather to its cap by collecting a commendable Rs. 11.35 crore net in India. This solidifies its position as a box office powerhouse, maintaining strong momentum well into its second week.

Language-wise Breakdown:

The film's collections on the 12th day highlight its widespread appeal across different regions:

Telugu: Rs. 3.5 crore

Tamil: Rs. 7 lakh

Hindi: Rs. 6.5 crore

Kannada: Rs. 15 lakh

Malayalam: Rs. 5 lakh

Cumulative Collections:

Cumulatively, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed an impressive Rs. 521.4 crore from its theatrical run in India alone by the end of its 12th day. Here's a breakdown of the cumulative collections by language:

Telugu: Rs. 249.05 crore

Tamil: Rs. 30.5 crore

Hindi: Rs. 218.9 crore

Kannada: Rs. 4.15 crore

Malayalam: Rs. 18.8 crore

Internationally, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed Rs. 900 crore in worldwide box office collections, underscoring its global appeal and success. Analysts predict that the film is on track to surpass Rs. 950 crore by its 12th day, demonstrating its massive commercial viability and audience resonance.

With a break-even target of Rs. 372 crore, Kalki 2898 AD has already secured a substantial profit margin of Rs. 63.63 crore. Industry experts speculate that the film could potentially achieve Rs. 80 to 100 crore in profit by the end of its theatrical run, reaffirming its status as a blockbuster.

Since its release on June 27, Kalki 2898 AD has consistently shattered box office records:

Day 1: Rs. 95.3 crore

Day 2: Rs. 59.3 crore

Day 3 (First Weekend): Rs. 66.2 crore

Maintaining strong with Rs. 34.15 crore (Monday), Rs. 27.05 crore (Tuesday), Rs. 22.7 crore (Wednesday), Rs. 21.8 crore (Thursday), and Rs. 16.9 crore (Friday). In the second weekend, it earned Rs. 34.15 crore on Saturday) and Rs. 44.35 crore on Sunday.