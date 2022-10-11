Kalyan Ram's 19th Movie Is In The Last Leg Of Its Shoot

It is all known that Nandamuri's young actor Kalyan Ram bagged the biggest blockbuster of his career with the Bimbisara movie. Now, he is all enjoying the success of this movie and is also busy with the shooting of 19th movie. This film is being directed by Rajendra Reddy and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Off late, the makers dropped a new poster from the movie and announced that the team recently completed its Goa schedule and will soon begin the last schedule too.

Along with sharing the pic, they also wrote, "After the blockbuster #Bimbisara, @NANDAMURIKALYAN's #NKR19 is in its last leg of shoot. The film recently completed a schedule in Goa and would begin the last schedule shortly. More updates soon. Directed by #RajendraReddy".

The poster showcases Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in a terrific appeal holding a gun with a dusty background.

Speaking about Bimbisara movie, Tollywood glam dolls Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon are the lead actresses in this periodic movie. Being a Mallidi Vashist debut directorial, Bimbisara is produced by Kalyan Ram itself under his home banner NTR Arts. This movie also has Warina Hussain, Brahmaji, Prakash Raj and Ayyappa P. Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Srinivasa Reddy. Coming to the music department, ace lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry penned the lyrics for the songs. Bimbisara movie is hit the big screens on 5th August, 2022 and turned into the biggest blockbuster of the year!