Kamal Haasan’s fan buys 60 tickets of movie ‘Vikram’

Hyderabad: The heart core fans of Kamal Haasan know no bounds across the country. And, as bookings for Vikram are now open, a fan from the Hyderabad went the extra mile and bought 60 tickets at once at Prasads Multiplex. His picture of lying on a bed with those tickets is now going viral on social media.

Kamal Haasan is returning to the big screen after a break of four years. The film, which is releasing on June 3, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Fazil

While Kamal, Vijay, and Fahad feature in full-fledged roles, Suriya's cameo is something a lot of fans are looking forward to. Tickets for the opening day of the film are in high demand in major cities, including Chennai.