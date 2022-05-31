  • Menu
Kamal Haasan's fan buys 60 tickets of movie 'Vikram'

Kamal Haasan’s fan buys 60 tickets of movie ‘Vikram’

The heart core fans of Kamal Haasan know no bounds across the country. And, as bookings for Vikram are now open, a fan from the Hyderabad went the extra mile and bought 60 tickets at once at Prasads Multiplex. His picture of lying on a bed with those tickets is now going viral on social media.

Kamal Haasan is returning to the big screen after a break of four years. The film, which is releasing on June 3, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Fazil

While Kamal, Vijay, and Fahad feature in full-fledged roles, Suriya's cameo is something a lot of fans are looking forward to. Tickets for the opening day of the film are in high demand in major cities, including Chennai.

