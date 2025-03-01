Kannappa Teaser 2: High-Octane Action and Star-Studded Cameos Spark Excitement

Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming devotional action drama Kannappa is already creating waves with its massive star-studded cast and high-budget scale. The film, set to release on April 25, 2025, brings together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal, in pivotal roles. This impressive ensemble cast has been a major driving force behind the film's anticipation.

After launching the first teaser at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Vishnu Manchu has now unveiled the second teaser, which raises the stakes even higher. Packed with high-scale action, the teaser showcases Vishnu’s clan under attack by a hostile mob, to which he responds with fierce vengeance. The teaser offers a shift in tone, contrasting the first teaser, where Vishnu is portrayed as a devout follower of Lord Vishnu, to now depicting him as an atheist.

The film explores the intriguing transformation of Vishnu's character from an atheist to a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. In the teaser, Vishnu flexes his muscles as a fierce warrior, delivering his lines with powerful conviction. Akshay Kumar shines in his role as Lord Shiva, impressing with his makeover and captivating expressions. This marks the second time Akshay plays Lord Shiva, following his role in Oh My God 2.

Kajal Aggarwal takes on the role of Goddess Parvati, while the teaser also features a brief but electrifying appearance by Prabhas as a sage, which leaves fans eagerly awaiting more. Preity Mukundhan plays Vishnu’s love interest, adding another layer to the film’s dynamic.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, known for his work on the iconic Mahabharat series, Kannappa is produced by the legendary Mohan Babu under the banner of 24 Frames Factory. With its powerful performances, grand action sequences, and star-studded cameos, Kannappa is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.