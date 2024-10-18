Karri Balaji’s next titled as ‘Dirty Love’

A2B Productions has officially announced their next film, Dirty Love, a romantic comedy entertainer that explores the darker side of modern youth culture. The film's story delves into how young people are drawn to private room indulgences, lavish rave parties, and wild pub scenes under the guise of "dirty love." The narrative aims to reflect the growing influence of these trends in today's society.

Producer Ranjith Rao, known for his previous comedy hit Unstoppable, is backing this project. He teams up with Nandi Award-winning director Karri Balaji, who gained recognition for his work on Back Door. Balaji will be directing this intriguing venture, and the script has already been fully developed. The pre-production phase is nearing completion, with preparations moving at a rapid pace.

The film will feature a fresh cast, as the production is actively searching for a new hero and heroines to headline the project. The film will also include renowned actors and skilled technicians, ensuring high production quality. Regular shooting is expected to commence soon.

Dirty Love promises to be a bold take on youth culture, blending humor with a reflection on contemporary societal trends. It will undoubtedly attract attention for its provocative storyline and talented creative team.







