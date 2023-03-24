Karthik Raju's multi-lingual film 'Atharva' teaser unveils

Young hero Karthik Raju has been picking the right subjects to build his career. Besides doing films with distinctive subjects, he is making sure his characters have a large scope to show his acting prowess. Karthik Raju is presently awaiting the release of his upcoming multi-lingual movie "Atharva," a unique crime thriller. The story has universal appeal, thus the makers are releasing it in all south Indian languages. The makers who generated interest in the project with the previously released promotional material have come up with a teaser. The teaser begins with a senior official asking the protagonist the reason for him to join the clues team. Then, we get to see the procedure of how the clues team works.

'The protagonist has his own set of rules and cares about nobody. The last dialogue shows Karthik Raju's intense and shrewd character. Paired opposite him in the movie is Simran Choudhary, while Ayraa is the other heroine. Arvind Krishna played a crucial role.

Director Mahesh Reddy has done intense research in writing the story which can be clearly witnessed in the teaser. His direction is also very impressive. Charan Madhavaneni's camera work is top-notch, while Sricharan Pakala gave enough elevation to the scenes with his superb background score. SB Uddhav is the editor. Produced by Subhash Nuthalapati under the banner of Peggo Entertainments, the production values are high in standard.

Kabir Singh Duhan, Vijay Rama Raju, Gagan Vihari, Ram Mittakanti, Kiran Ma- cha, Marimuthu, and Anand are the other prominent cast. "Atharva" will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.