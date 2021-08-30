Karthikeya 2: Anupama Parameswaran Is The Lead Actress Of This Nikhil Starrer

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Nikhil is all set with the sequel of his blockbuster movie 'Karthikeya'. Being a horror movie, it turned into a big hit of his career. Now, even the sequel of this movie titled with the same name is getting ready to hit the screens with more impact. On the occasion of Janmashtami, Nikhil introduced the lead actress of his movie and shared a small video on his Twitter page!



As expected glam doll Anupama Parameswaran is roped in to play the lead actress role in this horror movie. Well, it was all a funny video as Nikhil demanded the director Chandoo to reveal the face of the actress and it is none other than the beautiful actress Anupama. Both director and Nikhil welcomed her and congratulated for being a part of this movie. They also extended Janmashtami wishes to all their fans.

Nikhil also wrote, "Meeku Telusu ani maaku Telusu... But andariki intha Ishtamaina Ammayi Vishayam malli cheppadam lo Anandam meeku telusu @anupamahere Is In #karthikeya2".

Earlier the makers released the concept video of this movie and it relates to the mysterious incidents that happened decades back i.e 5000 years ago.

Karthikeya 2 movie is directed by young man Chandoo Mondeti and is produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts banners. Kala Bhairava will score music for this suspense thriller.

Well, Nikhil is also part of another interesting thriller 18 pages. Speaking about this movie, it is going to be directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners. This film also has Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress.