Keerthy Suresh reveals she turned down a role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Actress Keerthy Suresh, celebrated for her versatility, is currently in the spotlight as she promotes her upcoming Tamil film Raghu Thatha, set for release this Independence Day. While she didn't appear on-screen in the recent blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, Keerthy's voice made a significant impact by bringing the AI bot Bujji, Prabhas’ digital companion in the movie, to life.

In a recent interview, Keerthy shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story about her involvement in Kalki 2898 AD. Initially, director Nag Ashwin offered her a different role, which she ultimately chose to decline. However, her enthusiasm for being part of the project remained, leading Ashwin to suggest she voice the character of Bujji—a role she eagerly accepted.

Keerthy’s portrayal of Bujji has garnered widespread praise, adding depth and personality to the digital character. Despite the positive reception, Keerthy has kept details about the original role she turned down a secret, leaving fans intrigued and curious.

As she continues to captivate audiences with her performances, Keerthy is also gearing up for several other exciting projects, including Baby John, Revolver Rani, and Uppu Kappurambu. Fans are eagerly anticipating what other surprises the talented actress has in store for them.