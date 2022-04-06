KGF Chapter 2 New Song 'Voice Of Every Mother' Released

A long wait is over and the film makers of KGF 2 has announced the release date as on 14th April 2022.

Adding more excitement, the makers has released a new song from the most awaited Pan Indian film. The lyrics of the newly released song from the movie starts with the words, "Gagana Nee... "

The music for this song is composed by Ravi Basrur. The recently released teaser has got the tremendous response across the globe and after the grand success of South Indian film, RRR, everyone is now waiting for the KGF Chapter 2.



