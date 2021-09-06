'Khiladi' eyes for a festive release

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who recently scored a much-needed blockbuster with 'Krack' is currently busy with his upcoming film, 'Khiladi' under the direction of Ramesh Varma of 'Rakshasudu' fame.

The shooting of the film is currently going on and the makers are yet to unveil the release date of the film. Though the makers initially thought of giving an October release for the flick this year things didn't go well. Now, rumors are rife that if the film fails to get released for Dussehra, then the makers will opt for a Diwali release this year. So, we can expect that Khiladi will hit the silver screens either on Dussehra or Diwali this year. Koneru Satyanarayana Havish in association with Pen Studios is bankrolling this project.

Dimple Hayati and Meenakshi Chaudhary are romancing Ravi Teja in this action entertainer. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring music for this film.