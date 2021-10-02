Kiara Advani takes 12 Cr from Dil Raju?

Kiara Advani is one of the star heroines in the Bollywood film industry. Very soon, the actress will mark her comeback in Telugu Cinema. She will romance Ram Charan in RC15. The film will be interesting in many ways because it is directed by Shankar. Dil Raju is the film's producer. The actress seems to be getting a good price for the film.

As per the latest reports in the film nagar, Dil Raju has signed a three-film deal with the actress. The actress is going to pocket 12 Crores for the three films. One of them is RC15 and the other one is in the combination of Vamshi Paidipally and Thalapathy Vijay.

Dil Raju is also planning to do another film soon with a star hero. He wants to get Kiara on board for this project too. More details are awaited.