Kiara Advani to share screen with Jr NTR?

Koratala Siva was supposed to do a film with Allu Arjun after "Acharya" but there seems to be a delay in the same. The director decided to direct a film with Jr NTR before he starts working on a film with Allu Arjun.



Now, a new buzz is getting circulated that Kiara Advani is in talks to play the leading lady in the film. Kiara Advani and Jr NTR did not share the screen space before, but the actress made her Telugu debut in Koratala's direction.

Kiara Advani made her debut in Telugu in Mahesh Babu's "Bharat Ane Nenu". Kiara did try to do more films in Telugu but because of her prior commitments in Bollywood, she could not manage time for the Telugu offers.

With Koratala's film with NTR, she will make her comeback to Tollywood again. The actress had the narration of the film's script, says the reports. The formal confirmation on her inclusion in the project has to be revealed soon. On the work front, Kiara Advani is busy with the shoot of "Shershaah", "Bhool Bhulaiya 2", "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", and "Mr. Lele".