Kiran Abbavaram’s Meter Trailer Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Kiran Abbavaram is just going high speed… He already bagged a decent hit with Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha this year and now, is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with Meter movie soon. As the release date is nearing, the makers launched the trailer and showcased him in a powerful cop avatar. His powerful dialogues and ace action game upped the expectations on the movie!



Kiran also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "124 Cuts of Mass Love Action Entertainment -Meter Trailer Out Now. https://youtu.be/oSFjaxnTn90 #MeterOnApril7 #Meter".

The trailer starts off with Kiran's action sequence and then he enters into the police station adding a bit of fun with his cool attitude. His romance with the lead actress Athulyaa Ravi also worked well. Thereafter the motto behind opting for the police officer job is revealed as Kiran's father hands over him this responsibility. Even his superior also applauds Kiran doling out that it is the best pick of the recruitment team. Finally, the antagonist is seen killing the people ruthlessly and then enters this cool cop and starts his chase! On the whole, the trailer is all entertaining and showcased a glimpse of this action entertainer which is an old wine but poured in a new bottle!

Meter movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Ramesh Kaduri and it is being produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu under Clap Entertainment in association with the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Even Sai Kartheek's BGM also took the trailer to the next level!

Meter will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023 locking its horns with Ravi Teja's Ravanasura movie!