KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?

Telugu directors are thinking out of the box and are coming up with unique stories. Be it Prashant Varma’s ‘Hanu-Man’ or Venu’s Balagam, they are coming up with unique scripts to treat the audience. Now, even young director Jai Kumar also came up with one such unique script and made us come up with a thought that, “What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?” with his KOKO movie. Off late, the makers dropped the first motion glimpse and raised the expectations on the movie.



Along with sharing the video, they also wrote, “The future war is cyber! Presenting #KOKO - India's authentic sci-fi thriller https://youtu.be/xylNtxDpDQA Releasing in summer 2024.”

Going with the motion promo, it showcases how a girl named Nikki is seen dropping two small weapons made of artificial intelligence to destroy the location. Well, speaking about the plot, it showcases how Nikki takes revenge on a few Chinese hackers who want to enforce a war on India by ruling the cyber web. It unveils the secrets of dark web and showcases how technology can over power human intellect…

This movie is being directed by Jai Kumar and produced by Sandeep Reddy Vasa under Mirai Entertainments banner. The shooting of this movie will begin in the third week of June and will also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Vietnamese, and Taiwanese languages. It will be shot in 100 working days and will be shot in Vietnam, Ladakh, China, Kerala, and Hyderabad.

The movie will be released next summer i.e in 2024…