Kollywood Actor Suriya Launches The Teaser Of Mohan Babu's Son Of India Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's iconic actor and dialogue king Mohan Babu is going to treat his fans with his upcoming movie 'Son Of India'. He is back on the big screens after a couple of years with this movie and this time, he is essaying the role of Chief Minister 'Virupaksha' in this movie. Off late, Kollywood's ace actor Suriya has launched the teaser of this action drama and showcased Mohan Babu in a complete different avatar.

Along with sharing the teaser, Suriya also wrote, "Proudly Presenting #SonofIndiaTeaser with immense respect to "Collection King" @themohanbabu sir 'In & As' #SonofIndia https://youtu.be/cemFQtgaMbA Maestro #Ilaiyaraaja Musical!! All the best @ivishnumanchu".



Going with the teaser, it starts off with Chiranjeevi's voice over. He introduces Mohan Babu who will be seen in myriads of roles in this movie. From Police officer to rowdy and watchman to priest, he is seen in multiple shades in the teaser. Even his powerful dialogues like "Nenu chikatilo unde veluturini, veluturi lo unde cheekatini" made the teaser worth watching.



Even his son Vishnu Manchu also shared the teaser on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Through this tweet, he thanked Suriya for launching the teaser and Chiranjeevi for giving the voice over. He wrote, "Proud to introduce you #SonofIndia. Much thanks to my big brother @Suriya_offl. Special thanks to @KChiruTweets uncle."



Here is the new poster of the movie Son of India… Take a look!

In this poster, Mohan Babu is seen with an interesting avatar wearing a grey shirt. He is all smiles holding his 'Rudrakshamala'.



'Son Of India' will be jointly produced by 24 Frames Factory Banners and Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures. The flick will be directed by the popular dialogue writer Diamond Ratna Babu. Along with Mohan Babu, even Srikanth, Ali, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi Raj, Raghu Babu, Raja Ravindra and Ravi Prakash are roped in play pivotal roles.