Kollywood star actor on board for Pushpa

The expectations on Allu Arjun's upcoming movie 'Pushpa' under the direction of Sukumar are sky-high. As Arya and Arya 2 movies which came out with the combination of Bunny and Sukumar became super hits, all the eyes are now on their third outing together 'Pushpa'.

On this note, the makers are trying to add star value to the movie by roping in some known actors in to the film. Touted to be a pan-Indian movie, the makers have recently roped in Kollywood star actor Samuthirakani to play a crucial role in this movie. Samuthirakani has already shared the screen space with Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo movie which became a biggest blockbuster. Now, Samuthirakani is going to play a key role in Pushpa movie. The official announcement is going to get released very soon.

The fans are super excited to see the duo on the silver screens again. The makers recently announced that Malayalam star hero Fahadh Faasil is on board to play the main antagonist role in this movie.