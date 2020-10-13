Koratala Siva teams up with Naveen Polishetty

Tollywood: Koratala Siva is one of the top filmmakers in Tollywood right now. The director is looking at launching his associate with an upcoming web series. Siva inked a deal with Amazon Prime Video to do a web series. The latest reports reveal us that Naveen Polishetty is playing the lead role in the series.

Naveen Polishetty came up with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya which did well at the box-office. His next film Jathi Ratnalu is due for a grand release. He liked the story and came forward to be a part of the web series, coming from Koratala Siva.

Apart from providing the script for the web series, Siva is also producing it under his home production. Right now, Koratala Siva is busy with the works of Acharya. A formal confirmation on the web series will come out soon.