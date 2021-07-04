Koratala Siva to present Satyadev's 25th film 

The stage is all set for the 25th movie of Satyadev, who has done a variety of movies and roles over the years. As a male lead, he has made a distinct mark in cinema. His new project is presented by Koratala Siva, the talented director who has made message-oriented movies in the commercial format from the beginning. The film is produced by Krishna Kommalapati under Arunachala Creations. Directed by VV Gopala Krishna, its concept poster was released today by the makers on the occasion of Satyadev's birthday. The poster stages the act of four persons gearing up to shoot off a man, with a jeep parked in the vicinity. Satyadev is seen sporting a new look in it.

Two aspects are super exciting about the project. On the one hand, the versatile Satyadev is seemingly playing a never-seen-before character in it. And, on the other hand, Koratala Siva, a filmmaker of rare sensibilities, has turned into a presenter. With music by Kaala Bhairava, the film will have cinematography by Sunny Kurapati. Navin Nooli is its editor. The unit is going to announce the names of the rest of the cast and crew soon.

