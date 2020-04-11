Koratala upset with Chiranjeevi?

Koratala Siva is one of the successful filmmakers in the Tollywood film industry. Having made his debut with the film Mirchi, as a director, the director is working on an exciting film with Megastar Chiranjeevi now. Titled Acharya, the director Koratala is failing to bring the buzz on the film. The news is that Koratala is deeply disappointed with Chiranjeevi's nature.

Koratala Siva wanted to reveal the title of the film in a grand launch event, but Chiranjeevi revealed it out to the media, at an event. Koratala wanted the story not to come out but Chiranjeevi is giving hints to the media about the role he plays in the movie. He also told the media, about the role that Charan is on board for the project. Slowly, he is giving hints on the story which would kill the surprise elements.

Koratala is now clueless about building the buzz and keep the curiosity factor alive in the audiences.