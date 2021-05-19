Krish to direct a movie with Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has attained a global image all because of his philanthropic work during a tough time like the coronavirus crisis. The actor has been extending a helping hand for all the needy across the country.



We can say that his kind deeds also became a plus point for his professional career as well. So many filmmakers are coming up with the lead roles for him in the movie. As per the latest reports, director Krish has been penning a story only keeping Sonu Sood in his mind. It seems like the director has already approached Sonu Sood and also got a nod from him. Touted to be a big-budget movie, the makers are planning to make the film on a big scale and pan-Indian level.



More details about the project will get released very soon. Krish who is busy with his upcoming movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' with Power Star Pawan Kalyan will wrap up the project and will then kickstart Sonu Sood's film.

