Krishna Vamsi clears rumors about Rangamarthanda

Creative director Krishna Vamsi has announced Rangamarthanda as his next project. The film will be the official Telugu remake of the Marathi super hit film Natasamrat.

The project got announced a couple of years ago but has been getting delayed because of the pandemic. As there is no update from the movie unit, rumours are popping up that the film got shelved. According to the latest buzz, the director has finally come forward and gave full clarity regarding the rumours. Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishna signed to play the lead roles in the film but as the duo have now got busy with back-to-back shooting schedules, it has become a tough task for Krishna Vamsi to overlap the dates of both the actors and kick start the shooting.

The makers are planning to kick start the shooting from the first week of August. Popular anchor Anasuya is also playing a crucial role in this film.



