Krishna Vrinda Vihari USA Premiers: Box Office Collections Report

Anish R. Krishna directed the romantic comedy movie Krishna Vrinda Vihari, which Usha Mulpuri produced under the Ira Creations banner. Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia play key roles in the movie. Yesterday was the USA premiere of the film Krishna Vrinda Vihari, which was well-received by moviegoers. Here are Krishna Vrinda Vihari's USA Premiers collection reports: $14,485 from 139 locations until 7:30 PM PST and $15,934 from 144 locations until 9:30 PM PST.

The count has begun. It will be very different from the hero roles played by Adhurs, Ante Sundaraniki, and DJ since Naga Shaurya plays a Brahmin character in the movie. The sequences between him and Radhika are particularly memorable, the actor claims, and have a unique touch of comedy. The next project that Naga Shaurya will appear in is Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammayi, and an announcement about its release is imminent.