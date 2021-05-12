Krithi Shetty to romance Abhiram Daggubati?

Daggubati Abhiram is planning to make his debut as a hero in the film industry. Earlier, the actor wanted to make his debut with the sequel of the Ladies Tailor but it did not happen. Now, the young hero is planning to make his debut with an exciting film in the direction of Teja.

As per the latest buzz, Krithi Shetty is in talks to play the leading lady in the film. She made her debut with the film Uppena and has caught the attention of everyone.

Teja is said to have prepared an interesting script for Daggubati Abhiram in the past. The pre-production work of the film is currently in progress. Krithi Shetty is currently doing a film with Sudheer Babu and another film with Nani. Most likely, the new project will begin once the situation around us return to normalcy.