Krithi Shetty to try Telangana accent in her next

Talented actress Krithi Shetty has now become one of the most happening heroines in the industry just with the grand success of her debut movie 'Uppena' starring Panja Vaishnav Tej.

Krithi who played the role of Bebamma aka Sangeetha in the film has greatly impressed the audience and received a thumping response. The actress is playing the girl-next-door kind of role in her upcoming movie. She also has to speak in Telangana accent for her role in the movie.

The fans are super excited to see this pretty heroine doing a Telangana girl role. Krithi Shetty who even played a small role in Hrithik Roshan'sSuper 30' is also playing a crucial role in Nani's Shyam Sinha Roy'.

Krithi is now on a signing spree with back-to-back movie offers from the industry.