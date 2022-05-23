Kushi: Shiva Nirvana Wraps Up The Kashmir Schedule Of Samantha And Vijay Starrer

Ace filmmaker Shiva Nirvana announced his new movie Kushi with Tollywood's young and talented actors Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha. The team also flew to nature's beautiful paradise Kashmir to shoot the first schedule of the movie. Off late, the whole team wrapped up the Kashmir schedule and celebrated the occasion with a grand party! Shiva also shared the celebration pics on his Twitter page and treated all his fans!



Along with sharing two beautiful group pics from Kashmir's wrap up party, the director also wrote, "Amazing first schedule in kashmir Thankyou @TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @vennelakishore #saranyapradeep and Whole #khushiteam congratulations #khushiondec23 #khushi".

Going with the first look and title motion poster which was released a few days ago was all awesome. It showcased the lead actors' beautiful bond with the BGM of the traditional wedding song "Mangalyam…"!

Samantha also shared a pic with her director on her Instagram Stories and expressed her happiness being part of this family entertainer!

She captioned the pic jotting down, "Majili to Kushi @shivanirvana621 killing it".

Being a family entertainer, this Vijay Devarakonda's 11th movie will be helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It has Samantha as the lead actress. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. This movie is being made at Pan-India level and thus it is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Speaking about other projects of the lead actors, VD will be next seen in Liger and Jana Gana Mana movies. These both are directed by ace filmmaker Pudi Jagannadh. Sam already completed the shootings of Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. She is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.

Kushi is expected to hit the theatres on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!