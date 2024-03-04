‘Laggam’ shooting going on a fast pace

In a fresh take on Telugu traditions, director Ramesh is impressing audiences with his upcoming film, "Laggam." Produced by Venugopal Reddy under the banner of Subhishi Entertainments, the movie introduces a unique concept that revolves around Telangana wedding rituals. Ramesh, who has gained recognition as a director in the Telangana film industry, is now taking on the dual role of writer and director for this project.

Speaking about the film, Ramesh expressed his confidence in presenting a new experience to the Telugu audience. He stated that "Laggam" would showcase various facets of Telangana wedding traditions that haven't been explored on the big screen before. The movie features actors Sai Ronak and Pragya Nagra in lead roles, supported by seasoned actors like Rajendra Prasad, Rohini, LB Sriram, Saptagiri, and others.

Producer Venugopal Reddy highlighted the film's commitment to providing a fresh cinematic experience and emphasized its unique narrative. The movie promises to stand out in the Telugu film industry by offering a novel perspective on Telangana wedding customs.

The cast includes Sai Ronak and Pragya Nagra in the lead roles, with supporting performances from Rajendra Prasad, Rohini, LB Sriram, Saptagiri, and others. "Laggam" also features music by Charan Arjun, editing by Bonthala Nageshwar Reddy, cinematography by Bal Reddy, and art direction by Krishna and lyrics were penned by Kasarla Shyam.