Lahari receives less remuneration for Bigg Boss 5 Telugu?

Actress Lahari Shari got eliminated from the Bigg Boss house last week. In the last week's nominations, we have seen that Lahari, Ravi, and Priya got into a huge fight as the latter has made some talking comments about the two.



Nagarjuna showed a video that proved Ravi wrong and Lahari hugged Priya before coming out of the Bigg Boss house. So many thought that Lahari is one of the strong contestants in the house but she got few words and recently got evicted. Even after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, when she was on the stage with Nagarjuna she argued with Shannu claiming that he nominated her only because Siri nominated her and he is not playing his own game. On the other hand, an interesting rumor about Lahari's remuneration is now doing rounds on the Internet.



According to the latest buzz, Lahari has received 5 to 6 lakhs staying in the Bigg Boss house for 3 weeks. It seems like Lahari is one of the lowest-paid celebrities in the Bigg Boss house whereas Ravi, Shannu, and Lobo are the highest-paid ones.