‘Lahe Lahe Lyrical Song Video Is Out From Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ Movie

It is all known that all the Mega Star fans are eagerly awaiting for his 'Acharya' movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in the digital promotions. As part of it, they have already dropped the first look poster of Ram Charan Tej who is essaying the role of Siddha in this movie. On the occasion of Tej's birthday, even an ultimate poster of father and son was out showing them in the comrade avatars. Off late, the makers have unveiled the lyrical video of the "Lahe Lahe…" song and created a buzz on social media.



Ram Charan Tej shared the lyrical video of this song on his Twitter page and treated his fans with his dad's ultimate dance number… Have a look!





Along with sharing the video, he wrote, "Here's the first single #LaaheLaahe from #Acharya

This song features the lead actors Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal. Even the veteran actress Sangeetha is also seen dancing in front of Lord Shiva. The awesome lyrics and Sangeetha's ultimate dance steps made it worth watching. Even Chiranjeevi entertained the audience with his classic moves sharing the screen with a group of 'Hari Das' troop. Even a few scenes from the sets are showcased in this lyrical video.

Here is the complete lyrical video of the "Lahe Lahe…" song… Have a look!





This song is crooned by Harika Narayan and Sahithi Chaganti while the lyrics are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. Manis Sharma's classic music made this song an amazing dance number.

Acharya movie is being directed by Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This flick is being bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Ram Charan will also play a full-length role in this action genre essaying the role of 'Rudra'. Even the recently released poster on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday made us witness both father and son in comrade avatars.