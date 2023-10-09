Live
- CWC unanimously supports idea of caste census, PM Modi incapable of holding census: Rahul
- Hugely popular Kerala Catholic priest slams Pinarayi Vijayan, Govindan for rude behaviour
- Nifty declines on fears of wider conflict between Israel and Hamas
- Satya Dev launches ‘Kismat’ movie first look
- KTR responds to KCR's health, says he is healthy and will come out with a bang
- Bangalore citizens' voice is the voice of the government: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Microsoft plans to launch an AI chip similar to the Nvidia GPU
- American Heart Association proposes adding kidney disease to heart risk
- Savouring the success of ‘Fukrey 3,’ Richa Chadha opens up on her career
- Set up manufacturing under PLI 2.0 for IT hardware, seize the India opportunity: ICEA
Just In
Laksh Chadalavada’s Birthday Special: A Power-packed Glimpse Of 'Dheera' Released
Promising young hero Laksh Chadalavada who is showing his versatility in doing distinctive subjects is coming up with a full-on action thriller...
Promising young hero Laksh Chadalavada who is showing his versatility in doing distinctive subjects is coming up with a full-on action thriller ‘Dheera’. Wishing the young hero on his birthday, the makers of the movie released a special and power-packed glimpse.
The clip shows an interesting conversation between a villain and his henchman. When the villain says, “20 mandi vellaru kadara,” for which the henchman replies, “Avathala vadokkade… War ni kuda warm-up la chesadu…” This gives enough elevation to the protagonist played by Laksh who looked ferocious in the glimpse. Director Vikranth presented laksh in a stylish and mass avatar. It appeals largely to the masses. Kanna PC’s cinematography is impressive, whereas Sai Kartheek’s background score lifts up the mood.
The makers previously released the first look poster of the movie and also a song which both received a tremendous response. Now, the glimpse generates more buzz for the movie.
Neha Pathan and Soniya Bansal are the heroines. Directed by Vikranth Srinivas, Dheera is being made under the prestigious banner of Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara. It is presented by Chadalavada Brothers.
Laksh Chadalavada, Neha Pathan, Soniya Bansal, Mirchi Kiran, Himaja, Naveen Neni, Bharani Shankar, Samrat, Bobby Bedi, Viva Raghav, Bhushan, Meka Ramakrishna, Sandhyarani and others are playing important roles in this film.
The makers will announce the film’s release date soon.
Technicians:
Presented by: Chadalavada Brothers
Banner: Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Films
Producer: Padmavathi Chadalavada
Written, and Directed by: Vikranth Srinivas
Music: Sai Kartheek
Cinematography: Kanna PC
Dialogues: Vikrant Srinivas
Editor: Vinay Ramaswamy. V
Fight Master: Joshua,anji
PRO: Sai Satish, Parvataneni Rambabu