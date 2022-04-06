Latest Track ‘Yadagara Yadagara’ Lyrical Video From Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 Is Out

After Prabhas's Radhe Shyam and SS Rajamouli's RRR movies, KGF: Chapter 2 turns the most-awaited one of the season… As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and created a buzz on social media… Off late, they shared the lyrical video of the emotional song "Yadagara Yadagara…" and made us go teary-eyed.

Director Prashant Neel shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and made us witness a glimpse of this emotional mother sentiment song… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster of this movie, he also wrote, "Voice of every MOTHER! #FalakTuGarajTu: https://youtu.be/5CP9fycq8pk Music by @RaviBasrur #KGFChapter2 @Thenameisyash @prashanth_neel".

Going with the song, a mother is seen crooning the song for her little one and asks him to grow stronger to face the world… Ramajogayya Sastry's heart-wrenching lyrics, Ravi Basrur composition and Suchetha Basrur amazing voice took the song to the next level.

Today another media event was held in Mumbai and the main cast of this movie made their presence and treated all their fans along with promoting the movie.

Here is a glimpse of the gala event…

Coming to the details of the KGF Chapter 2, it is being directed by Prashant Neel and has Yash as the lead actor. Along with Sanjay Dutt, even Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana will be seen in other important roles. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda are producing this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Here are the casting details of KGF Chapter 2:

• Yash as Raja Krishnappa Bairya a.k.a. Rocky

• Anmol Vijay as young Rocky

• Sanjay Dutt as Adheera

• Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai

• Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India

• Prakash Raj as Vijayendra Ingalagi

• Achyuth Kumar as Guru Pandian

• Malavika Avinash as Deepa Hegde, the Chief Editor of news channel

• Eswari Rao

• Rao Ramesh as Kanneganti Raghavan, C.B.I Officer

• T. S. Nagabharana as Srinivas, news channel owner

• Archana Jois as Rocky's mother

• B.S. Avinash as Andrews

• Ramachandra Raju as Garuda

• Vasishta N. Simha as Kamal

• B. Suresha as Vittal, a slave at Narachi

• Saran Shakthi

• Appaji Ambarisha Darbha

Sanjay Dutt is the main antagonist of this movie while Raveena Tandon will be seen as a politician. This movie will hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022!