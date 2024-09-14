Lawrence 25th film to be action-packed

Prodded by the success of films like Rakshasudu and Khiladi, renowned producer Koneru Satyanarayana has announced his latest venture. The film is a thriller action adventure, produced by him on his A Studios LLP banner along with Neeladri Productions and Hawwish Productions. It will be directed by Ramesh Varma, one of his earlier collaborators after Rakshasudu and Khiladi.

Actor Raghava Lawrence, striding it high on consecutive successes, comes together once again with what would be his 25th film. The announcement poster makes an intriguing build-up with a shadowy avatar of Lawrence, leaving many to crane for this Pan-India project with a grand adventure packed with epic action. With the powerhouse talents involved, sky-high expectations for this big-budget production are already building up.

The shoot is supposed to start in November 2024 and is likely to be released in Summer 2025. The team of Koneru Satyanarayana, Ramesh Varma, and Raghava Lawrence surely raised much excitement amidst fans who are eagerly waiting for further developments concerning this new venture.