Lawrence's 25th film ‘Kaala Bhairava’ poster stirs excitement

Koneru Satyanarayana, the renowned producer behind hits like Rakshasudu and Khiladi, is busy with several exciting projects under the A Studios LLP banner. Recently, the production house announced a major collaboration with Goldmine Telefilms, Neeladri Productions, and Hawwish Productions, for an ambitious new film featuring the versatile Raghava Lawrence in the lead role.

Marking his prestigious 25th film, choreographer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence teams up with blockbuster director Ramesh Varma for this massive action-adventure, Kaala Bhairava. Known for his success with Rakshasudu and Khiladi, Varma is all set to deliver another cinematic spectacle.

The first look of Kaala Bhairava was unveiled with a captivating poster that has already stirred excitement among fans. The intriguing visuals and phrases like "The World Within" and "A Pan India Super Hero Film" have sparked immense curiosity about the film’s narrative. Set to be a grand superhero venture, Kaala Bhairava is being produced on a whopping budget of ₹200 crores, promising an epic theatrical experience.

Production is set to begin in November 2024, with the film slated for a grand summer 2025 release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on this thrilling project, which is expected to push the boundaries of Indian cinema with its scale and vision.