Live
- Left Front-Cong seat-sharing arrangement to continue in future: CPI-M
- Noida youth nabbed for threats to Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique; Mumbai Police get transit remand
- Spreading Diwali Joy: Meru International School Celebrates with MPPS Tellapur and MPPS Chandanagar
- Diwali 2024: Top Festive Gadget Picks for the Perfect Diwali Gift
- After Trami, Philippines braces for Typhoon Kong-rey
- NCP nominates Nawab Malik despite BJP’s objection
- PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Oct 30, launch projects worth Rs 280 crore
- ‘Thandel’ faces release date dilemma amid competition
- ‘Mura’ trailer promises a thrilling gangster drama
- Prasanth Varma gears up for ‘Jai Hanuman’ update ahead of Diwali
Just In
Lawrence's 25th film ‘Kaala Bhairava’ poster stirs excitement
Koneru Satyanarayana, the renowned producer behind hits like Rakshasudu and Khiladi, is busy with several exciting projects under the A Studios LLP banner.
Koneru Satyanarayana, the renowned producer behind hits like Rakshasudu and Khiladi, is busy with several exciting projects under the A Studios LLP banner. Recently, the production house announced a major collaboration with Goldmine Telefilms, Neeladri Productions, and Hawwish Productions, for an ambitious new film featuring the versatile Raghava Lawrence in the lead role.
Marking his prestigious 25th film, choreographer-turned-actor Raghava Lawrence teams up with blockbuster director Ramesh Varma for this massive action-adventure, Kaala Bhairava. Known for his success with Rakshasudu and Khiladi, Varma is all set to deliver another cinematic spectacle.
The first look of Kaala Bhairava was unveiled with a captivating poster that has already stirred excitement among fans. The intriguing visuals and phrases like "The World Within" and "A Pan India Super Hero Film" have sparked immense curiosity about the film’s narrative. Set to be a grand superhero venture, Kaala Bhairava is being produced on a whopping budget of ₹200 crores, promising an epic theatrical experience.
Production is set to begin in November 2024, with the film slated for a grand summer 2025 release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on this thrilling project, which is expected to push the boundaries of Indian cinema with its scale and vision.