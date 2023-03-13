Legend' Saravanan's Latest transformation Stills Wiral On Internet - next film announcement Soon

Saravanan Arul, popularly known as 'Legend' Saravanan, made his Tamil cinema debut in the film titled The Legend, directed by JD-Jerry duo, who are well known for their previous work in Ullasam and Whistle. The movie hit the screens in mid-2022 and proved to be a commercial success. It garnered a lot of attention from fans and stormed to the number one spot after it premiered on streaming on Disney+ Hotstar recently. The long-awaited OTT release of The Legend has been receiving positive reviews from fans on social media.

On March 13, 2023, 'Legend' Saravanan surprised fans by posting new pictures of himself on social media. In the latest photos, he is seen sporting a mustard yellow/orange blazer and pants, along with a stubble, which is a significant departure from his clean-shaven look in The Legend. Additionally, the actor, who is also the current owner of one of the leading retail stores in India, Saravana Stores, made a big announcement about his next project, indicating that details would be out soon. The update has undoubtedly piqued the interest of fans, and it remains to be seen when the new project will go into production.

The Legend marked Saravanan's debut in Tamil cinema and saw him share screen space with Bollywood actresses Urvashi Rautela and Geethika. The ensemble supporting cast included veteran actors Nasser, Prabhu, Vijayakumar, comedian Yogi Babu, and the late Padma Shri Vivek. The film was produced under The New Legend Saravana Stores Productions banner and featured music by Harris Jayaraj, whose songs received positive feedback from fans.

In conclusion, 'Legend' Saravanan's new photos and the announcement of his next project have created quite a buzz among fans. The Legend, which marked his debut in Tamil cinema, was a commercial success and has received positive reviews from fans since its OTT release. With Saravanan's new project set to be revealed soon, fans are eagerly anticipating what's in store for the 'Legend.'