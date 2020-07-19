Lockdown shocks Varun Tej!

Tollywood: Mega Prince Varun Tej is currently busy working on an interesting project, which is a boxing drama. After he shot for the first schedule of the movie, the movie hit a roadblock because of the lockdown. Varun Tej is looking forward to beginning the film soon.

But, the buzz is that Varun Tej put on weight now and he is undergoing training again for weight loss and get fit again. Varun is also practicing boxing once again. Varun Tej did not expect that the lockdown would get extended month by month, and he is adding more focus on his training.

Kiran Korrapati is directing this movie which is not titled yet. Allu Bobby is the producer of the movie. More details about the movie will come out soon. Stay tuned to us!