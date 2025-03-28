‘Love Your Father’ grand pre-release event generates buzz

Singer SP Charan, son of the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam, is making his return to the silver screen with Love Your Father (LYF). Directed by Pawan Ketharaju and produced by Kishore Rathi, Mahesh Rathi, and Ramaswamy Reddy under Manisha Arts and Annapareddy Studios, the film features an ensemble cast, including Sri Harsha, Kashika Kapoor, Praveen, Bhadram, Raghubabu, and Shakalaka Shankar. Music maestro Mani Sharma has composed the film’s soundtrack.

The pre-release event of LYF was a grand affair, with MLA Malla Reddy gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

Hero Sri Harsha expressed gratitude to Malla Reddy and humorously remarked that if the MLA had acted in the film, it would have been a pan-world movie instead of just a pan-India one. He also thanked director Pawan Ketharaju for his guidance and expressed his happiness in working with SP Charan and Praveen. Harsha acknowledged his father, producer Ramaswamy Reddy, and urged the audience to support the film.

MLA Malla Reddy, in his speech, congratulated the film’s team and jokingly compared Sri Harsha to Tamil superstar Vijay. He expressed pride in his former student’s achievements and wished the film a massive success.

Director Pawan Ketharaju praised SP Charan’s performance, calling him a gift from SP Balasubrahmanyam. He credited Charan for his dedication and thanked the producers, Mani Sharma, and the entire team for their support.

SP Charan, in his speech, thanked the filmmakers for designing his character so well and acknowledged the hard work of Sri Harsha, especially during the Varanasi shoot. He also humorously expressed his disappointment at not being given a song to sing in the film.

Producer Kishore Rathi concluded the event by expressing confidence in the film’s success and thanking everyone involved in its making. With high expectations, LYF is set to hit screens soon.