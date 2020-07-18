Lucifer Remake: Happening or Not Happening?

Ever since Sujeeth has given a narration of the script to Megastar Chiranjeevi recently, there are reports that the project will not be happening with the young filmmaker. The speculations went viral that VV Vinayak is stepping into the project. Now, the latest reports reveal that the film has been shelved completely and Chiranjeevi is looking at other movies.

On the other side, some Telugu web portals reveal that Lucifer remake is very much happening with Sujeeth as the director. With these constant media speculations, there is no clarity on the fate of the film which pushes the fans into a dilemma.

Sujeeth worked for almost three months on the film, making the changes to the script. However, we have to wait for formal confirmation from the makers which might come out anytime soon.