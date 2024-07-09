‘Lucky Baskhar’ new release date announced; set to clash with Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’

Sithara Entertainments has recently announced a new release date for their upcoming film "Lucky Baskhar," starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, with Venky Atluri directing. The film is now set to hit cinemas on September 7, 2024, positioning it just two days after the release of Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay’s "The Greatest of All Time," directed by Venkat Prabhu, which is slated for September 5, 2024. This strategic move sets the stage for a thrilling box office showdown.









"The Greatest of All Time" will also be released in Telugu through Mythri Movie Distributors LLP, ensuring a wider reach and adding to the excitement. The head-to-head release of Dulquer Salmaan's "Lucky Baskhar" and Vijay's highly anticipated film promises a fierce competition, with both films vying for the audience's attention and box office supremacy.

The team behind "Lucky Baskhar" appears confident in their film's potential, a sentiment likely driving their bold decision to release so close to such a major competitor. The decision underscores their belief in the film's ability to captivate audiences and stand out amidst the competition.

The box office battle between Dulquer Salmaan and Thalapathy Vijay is sure to be a spectacle, with fans eagerly awaiting to see which film will come out on top. Both films have generated substantial buzz, and the simultaneous release will test their appeal and content strength.

As the release dates approach, industry watchers and fans alike will be keenly observing how this epic clash unfolds, hoping for captivating performances and compelling storytelling from both "Lucky Baskhar" and "The Greatest of All Time."