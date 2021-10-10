MAA Elections: Raghu Babu & Siva Balaji tasted victories

Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections are currently creating a unique curiosity in the Telugu film circles. As per the latest reports in the film nagar, we hear that Manchu Vishnu's panel is leading completely. Manchu Vishnu's panel is showing true dominance for all the positions.

As per the latest reports, Raghu Babu tasted a victory against Jeevitha Rajasekhar for the General Secretary post. Raghu Babu tasted the victory with a majority of 7 votes.

On the other hand, Siva Balaji won the election as a treasurer with a majority of 32 votes. He defeated Nagineedu who contested from Prakash Raj's panel.

Both Raghu Babu and Siva Balaji are from Manchu Vishnu's Panels. Jeevitha Rajasekhar expressed big hopes about her victory but surprisingly, things did not work in her favour.

The counting for other positions is still in progress.