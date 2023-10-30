Live
- Court rules against Meta over penalty on illegal user info sharing
- US FTC to pay $100 mn in refunds to Vonage consumers who lost money
- PM Modi chairs meeting of Somnath temple trust in Gujarat
- Meta launches paid ad-free subscription for FB, Instagram in EU
- Govt making all efforts to help ex-servicemen sentenced to death in Qatar: Indian Navy chief
- Free Palestinian prisoners so that we return home: Israeli hostages
- Sultan of Johor Cup: Indian juniors storm into semis with stunning 6-2 win over New Zealand
- Singur plant row: Tata Motors can recover Rs 766 cr from Bengal govt as compensation
- Supriya Sule hails SC verdict directing Maha Speaker to complete defection petitions by Jan 31
- El Al to stop flying over Saudi Arabia, Oman on flights to Asia
Just In
‘MAD’ OTT details: This is when this youthful entertainer is arriving in OTTs
Highlights
Recently released super hit youthful entertainer “MAD,” featuring a talented cast including Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananathika Sanilkumar, and Gopikaa Udyan shown its mark on box-office.
Recently released super hit youthful entertainer “MAD,” featuring a talented cast including Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananathika Sanilkumar, and Gopikaa Udyan shown its mark on box-office.
The latest buzz is that this film is set to make its grand OTT debut on Netflix this Friday (November 3, 2023). However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers and the streaming service. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, “MAD” marks the debut of Haarika Suryadevara as a producer, with Sai Soujanya as the co-producer. Naga Vamsi presented this flick, and the music, masterfully crafted by Bheems Ceciroleo, adds to its charm.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS