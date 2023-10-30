  • Menu
‘MAD’ OTT details: This is when this youthful entertainer is arriving in OTTs

‘MAD’ OTT details: This is when this youthful entertainer is arriving in OTTs
Recently released super hit youthful entertainer “MAD,” featuring a talented cast including Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananathika Sanilkumar, and Gopikaa Udyan shown its mark on box-office.

The latest buzz is that this film is set to make its grand OTT debut on Netflix this Friday (November 3, 2023). However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers and the streaming service. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, “MAD” marks the debut of Haarika Suryadevara as a producer, with Sai Soujanya as the co-producer. Naga Vamsi presented this flick, and the music, masterfully crafted by Bheems Ceciroleo, adds to its charm.

