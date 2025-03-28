‘Mad Square’ team celebrate’s film grand success

The much-awaited Telugu film Mad Square, a sequel to the blockbuster Mad, hit theaters on March 28. Starring Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin in lead roles, the film is directed by Kalyan Shankar and produced by Harika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios. With music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo and background score by Thaman, Mad Square was released amidst high expectations and has been receiving an overwhelmingly positive response.

Following the film’s successful opening, the team held a press meet to share their joy. Presenter Suryadevara Naga Vamsi expressed his excitement, stating, “Our film opened with early morning shows and received a super hit talk. Many screenings are running houseful, and in some areas, Mad Square is matching the closing collections of Mad on its very first day.” He emphasized that the film was made purely to entertain and that they have succeeded in making audiences laugh.

Producer Harika Suryadevara thanked the audience for their support, highlighting how not just college students but also family audiences were enjoying the film. Director Kalyan Shankar admitted to initial nervousness about comparisons with the first film but was delighted to see audiences having a great time.

Lead actors Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, and Sangeeth Shobhan expressed their happiness over the film’s warm reception. Actress Priyanka Jawalkar also shared her excitement, thrilled with the response to her role. The team urged everyone to watch Mad Square and enjoy the laughter-filled ride.