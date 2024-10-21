Live
- #ChaySo: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding festivities begin
- Madonna Sebastian balances comfort and chic
- EAM Jaishankar labels India-China LAC patrolling agreement as 'positive development', advises less speculation on road ahead
- Students Protest Over Registration and Certificate Issues at Amrut Medical Science College
- Sankara Eye Foundation Unveils SAHAI: India's First AI Voice Feedback System in Healthcare
- A major update of ‘The Raja Saab’ awaited on Darling’s b’day
- Politics of JDS workers is different from Kumaraswamy’s politics: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Your Go-To Diwali Gift Guide - Unique Present to Brighten Spirits
- India to host four ATP Challenger events in 2025; Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and New Delhi to host tournaments
- When Diwali and Halloween 2024 Collide: Two Festivals, One Day
Just In
Madonna Sebastian balances comfort and chic
Madonna Sebastian, best known for her role in Premam, recently turned heads with her bold and fashionable look, blending effortlessly with the vibrant energy of the city.
Madonna Sebastian, best known for her role in Premam, recently turned heads with her bold and fashionable look, blending effortlessly with the vibrant energy of the city. Spotted in a khaki sleeveless jumpsuit, the actress exuded confidence and style. The form-fitting ensemble showcased her impeccable figure, while black boots added a touch of edginess. Complemented by flowing hair, a rich brown lipstick, and glossy makeup, Madonna’s striking features were highlighted to perfection.
More than just a fashion statement, her look was a perfect balance of comfort and chic, effortlessly transitioning from casual outings to upscale events. Her radiant confidence in the khaki jumpsuit captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts, proving her flair for making a lasting impression.
On the professional front, Madonna recently appeared in the much-talked-about film Leo, showcasing her talent and leaving audiences eager for more. She is currently filming two Tamil projects, Adhirshtasaali and Jolly O Gymkhana, with fans eagerly awaiting her upcoming performances. With her style and acting prowess, Madonna continues to shine, both on and off the screen.