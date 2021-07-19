Maestro: Tamannah & Nithiin to throw a surprise!

Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia recently played a crucial role in Nithiin's upcoming film 'Maestro' which is the official Telugu remake of Bollywood super hit film Andhadhun starring Ayushman Khurana.

Tamannaah didn't play the heroine role in the film and she doesn't have a song as well. But just not to disappoint the fans, the makers are planning a song with the 'Happy Days' actress and will use it as a promotional song. According to the buzz, it is a promotional song and the makers are currently busy erecting a set. Nithiin and Tamannah will shake their legs for this song. Though it is a promotional song, the fans are excited to see her dancing on the silver screens.



On the other hand, Tamannaah has a bunch of projects in her pipeline including the sequel of 'F2: Fun and Frustration' titled as 'F3' and 'Gurtunda Seethakaalam' which will be the Telugu remake of the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail'.

