‘Magic’ in theatres from Dec 21

Sithara Entertainments, a prominent production house in Telugu cinema, has announced their upcoming coming-of-age musical drama, Magic, directed by Jersey fame Gowtham Tinnanuri. The film stars a youthful cast, with top-notch technicians involved to deliver a memorable cinematic experience.



In celebration of Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander's birthday, the makers revealed that Magic will hit theaters on December 21, 2024, aligning with the festive Christmas season.

Magic centers around the journey of four teenagers who come together to compose an original song for their college fest. The film promises a blend of youthful energy and dreams, summed up by the tagline: "Chasing the stars and weaving dreams, as the rhythm of Magic guides the way!"

Cinematography is handled by ace cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is on board for editing. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the project.