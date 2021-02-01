Maha Samudram - Love & Action guaranteed

Tollywood: Actor Siddharth is marking his comeback to Telugu cinema, after a long time with the film Maha Samudram. Sharwanand is also playing the lead role. Interestingly, it is a love story but the title and first looks indicate different genres. Producer Anil has given an interesting reason for why he could not produce a love story all these years. He expressed confidence that this love actioner will become a big hit.

"Every one used to ask me why we couldn't produce a love story all these years. Now we are here to present to you the immense and immeasurable love actioner that we will be proud of forever. "MAHASAMUDRAM" will be hitting the shores on August 19th 2021." posted producer Anil Sunkara on his Twitter profile.





With Maha Samudram release date coming out, it is going to be very special.