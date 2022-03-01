Maha Shivaratri Special Poster Of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Is Out!

Today being the auspicious Maha Shivaratri, the makers of Tollywood's upcoming movies are treating the netizens by unveiling interesting updates. On this special occasion, even the makers of Mahesh Babu's latest movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata dropped a special poster and treated all his fans and netizens…



Mahesh Babu also shared the new poster on his social media page and extended the 'Maha Shivaratri' wishes to all his fans… Take a look!

Wishing you all a happy #MahaShivaratri! May the ever benevolent Lord Shiva bring strength and abundance! Let good conquer all evil! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PnNeo5HbHE — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 1, 2022

Along with the poster, Mahesh also wrote, "Wishing you all a happy #MahaShivaratri! May the ever benevolent Lord Shiva bring strength and abundance! Let good conquer all evil!". In the poster, Mahesh looked terrific and is seen beating a goon in an action sequence.

Speaking about the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is being directed by young filmmaker Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. Even Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. Ace music director S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing is being done by Marthand K Venkatesh. With this movie, Mahesh Babu and SS Thaman are re-uniting after seven years. The recently released "Kalavathi…" song is all trending on YouTube and on social media… It showcased Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh in complete modish avatars and raised the expectations on this movie!

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres!