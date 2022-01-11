Mahanati Fame Keerthy Suresh Tests Positive For Covid-19

We have already heard about the news that ace singer Lata Mangeshkar, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Renu Desai along with her son Akira Nandan getting tested positive for Covid-19 today. Now, another ace actress of Tollywood Keerthy Suresh also informed her fans that she got in contact with this deadly virus. Keerthy dropped a note on her Instagram page and stated that she is very scared to witness how fast the virus is spreading.

This note reads, "I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe. If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon!"

Already South stars like Priyadarshan, Mahesh Babu, S Thaman, Sherin, Arun Vijay, Shobana. Sathyaraj, Khushbu Sundar and a few others tested positive and now Keerthy also joined the list. Speaking about her work front, she will be next seen in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie. This movie is directed by Parasuram and is being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment banners. It has Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress while Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and Samuthrakani are roped in to play prominent roles.

This movie will be released on 1st April, 2022 as Mahesh took a small break as he needs to undergo a small surgery. But now, he is isolated at his home as he is suffering from the Covid-19 virus. Along with this movie, she will also be seen in Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar, Vaashi, Nani's Dasara and Saani Kaayidham movies.