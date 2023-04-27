Mahesh And Trivikram’s Movie Producer Naga Vamsi Gives A Befitting Reply And States That SSMB Will Be A Sure Shot Blockbuster

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu teamed up with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for his 28th movie. The shooting already started in Hyderabad and now it is going at a brisk pace as already the makers confirmed the next Pongal slot for the film's release… But there are many rumours doing rounds on this movie. Off late, this most-awaited movie producer Naga Vamsi gave a befitting reply to one such rumour and stated that the movie will be a sure shot blockbuster. He also hinted that a big update will be unveiled on 31st May…



If these gossip mongers can take a hike or make movies like they spread rumours, Industry can benefit. We want #SSMB28 to be a sure-shot Blockbuster and YOU TAKE OUR WORD ON IT. It would be better to let us work at our pace in peace ✌️ Remember it is Jan 2024 release film!… — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) April 27, 2023

His statement reads, "If these gossip mongers can take a hike or make movies like they spread rumours, Industry can benefit. We want #SSMB28 to be a sure-shot Blockbuster and YOU TAKE OUR WORD ON IT. It would be better to let us work at our pace in peace Remember it is Jan 2024 release film! Fans, you loved FL, Just wait and watch on May 31st, what we are upto. THERE IS NO POETRY IN THIS STATEMENT".

This movie is tentatively titled as SSMB 28 and is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It is being produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Glam doll Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie. Well, Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram worked for two movies Athadu and Khaleja earlier and now the third one is on the way!